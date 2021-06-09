Indiana reports 21K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 12 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 21,596 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

To date, 2,705,820 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,623,766 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 308 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.4%, with a cumulative rate of 8.6% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 747,799 total positive cases and 13,289 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 419 probable COVID-19 deaths.

June 2 County Map (left) compared to June 9 County Map (right)

As of June 7, the ISDH County Metric map shows 65 in Blue, 27 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 584 total COVID-19 patients: 371 confirmed and 213 under investigation.

ISDH says 32.3% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:

June 9-12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

La Porte County:

Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ

2722 Wabash St., Michigan City, IN 46360

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Fayette County:

Ivy Tech

717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331

June 9, 11 and 12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Madison County:

Ivy Tech

815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013



June 10-11 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St., Warsaw, IN 46580

June 10-11 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Elkhart County:

Goshen High School

401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

June 11-12 (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.):

Harrison County:

Harrison County Fair

341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon, IN 47112

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.