ISDH reports 1K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 8 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,392 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

To date, 2,652,341 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,517,639 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 370 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 8 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.7%, with a cumulative rate of 8.6% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 744,213 total positive cases and 13,211 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 24, the ISDH County Metric map shows 59 in Blue, 33 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 705 total COVID-19 patients: 486 confirmed and 219 under investigation.

ISDH says 36.4% of ICU beds and 78.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics are available on the following schedule:

Wednesday – Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Allen Temple AME Church

3440 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953

Wednesday – Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Delaware County Fairgrounds

1210 Wheeling Ave., Muncie, IN 47303

Butler Methodist Church

501 W. Green St., Butler, IN 46721

Wednesday – Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church

3718 E. Blue Ridge Rd., Shelbyville, IN 46176

Syracuse Community Center

1013 North Long Dr., Syracuse, IN 46567

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

