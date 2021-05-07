Indiana reports 17 additional COVID-19 deaths, 31K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 31,850 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Friday.

To date, 2,418,692 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,077,914 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH

ISDH also reported 1,189 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.1%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 727,764 total positive cases and 12,983 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 414 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 3, the ISDH County Metric map shows 47 in Blue, 37 in Yellow, 8 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 939 total COVID-19 patients: 705 confirmed and 234 under investigation.

ISDH says 30.1% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.