Indiana reports 12K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 12,143 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Friday.

To date, 2,717,282 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,650,441 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 314 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 4 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3%, with a cumulative rate of 8.5% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 748,654 total positive cases and 13,295 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 419 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of June 7, the ISDH County Metric map shows 65 in Blue, 27 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 553 total COVID-19 patients: 359 confirmed and 194 under investigation.

ISDH says 30.8% of ICU beds and 79.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

