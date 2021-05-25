Indiana reports 12 additional COVID-19 deaths, 16K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 16,486 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

To date, 2,603,648 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,444,568 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 525 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 12 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 741,053 total positive cases and 13,149 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 17, the ISDH County Metric map shows 48 in Blue, 41 in Yellow, 3 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 797 total COVID-19 patients: 573 confirmed and 224 under investigation.

ISDH says 37.8% of ICU beds and 78.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics are also available on the following schedule:

Tuesday-Wednesday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
La Casa de Amistad
3423 S. Michigan, South Bend, IN, 46614

Tuesday-Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
First Church
5387 IN-10, Wheatfield, IN 46392

Mooresville High School
550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater
4449 IN-43, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Tuesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Reynolds Parking Lot
401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980

Tuesday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
McMillen Park
3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Thursday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Civil Rights Heritage Center
1040 W Washington St., South Bend, IN 46601

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News