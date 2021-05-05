Indiana reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, more than 2 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 36,724 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
To date, 2,389,057 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,006,049 individuals are fully vaccinated.
ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
ISDH also reported 1,160 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 10 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.
Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 725,353 total positive cases and 12,960 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 413 probable COVID-19 deaths.
As of May 3, the ISDH County Metric map shows 47 in Blue, 37 in Yellow, 8 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.
The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.
The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,019 total COVID-19 patients: 735 confirmed and 284 under investigation.
ISDH says 31.3% of ICU beds and 78.9% of ventilators are available across the state.
Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.