Indiana reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, more than 2 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 36,724 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

To date, 2,389,057 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,006,049 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH

ISDH also reported 1,160 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 10 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 725,353 total positive cases and 12,960 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 413 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 3, the ISDH County Metric map shows 47 in Blue, 37 in Yellow, 8 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

ISDH

Last week’s map (left) vs. this week’s map (right) (Courtesy ISDH)

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,019 total COVID-19 patients: 735 confirmed and 284 under investigation.

ISDH says 31.3% of ICU beds and 78.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.