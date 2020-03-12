Indiana reaches 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus—including 1 new case in Marion County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are now a total of 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indiana, including one new case in central Indiana.

The newest cases are in Marion County and St. Joseph County. Those cases were announced Thursday morning.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the patients are adults.

Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases at this time: three cases in Johnson County, two cases in Hendricks County, two cases in Marion County, and one case each in Adams, Boone, Howard, St. Joseph, and Noble Counties.

The Indiana State Department of Health is tracking cases daily on its website.