Indiana Kohl’s stores reopen with health and safety changes, limited store hours

Kohl’s reopened its Indiana stores Monday.

The retailer made the “careful decision” after considering its options during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it has made “significant enhancements” to the store environment and staff operations to keep both employees and customers safe.

Kohl’s reopened stores in four states on May 4 (Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Utah) and reopened in 10 states last week (Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, and Texas, as well as a majority of its stores in Florida and Tennessee).

Customers will find several changes, including limited store hours, social distancing measures, and numerous cleaning and sanitization measures.

Kohl’s stores will open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. until further notice. Stores will offer dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Customers can still choose pickup and ship to store options.

Other changes customers should expect inside:

Signage and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage six feet of social distancing, with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout.

For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.

An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.

In-aisle fixturing has been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.

Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.

Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.

Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points.

Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.

Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.

Kohl’s employees will be required to wear masks and gloves while working. They will also have mandatory wellness and temperature checks before their shifts. Any employees with COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to go home.