Indiana hospitals plan and prepare to distribute vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — All eyes are on the Food and Drug Administration to see if it will approve a coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

Among the first to get the vaccine will be healthcare workers.

This potential emergency use vaccine is providing a small glimmer of hope as numbers remain high. If approved, there are five pilot hospitals across the state that will get the vaccine first. IU Health’s Methodist Hospital is the only one in Indianapolis.

Hospitals in Indiana are playing it safe and following the guidance of the state health department on planning the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re anticipating it to be emergency use authorization. So we don’t have any plans right now of making it a requirement for our staff,” said Hancock Regional Hospital RN Jason Wells.

Hospitals cannot require their frontline workers to be vaccinated because it’s not fully approved by the FDA, like the flu vaccine.

“That’s a couple of years worth of examination of data and follow ups, and obviously, we don’t have the time for that. We need the vaccine now because people are dying,” said IU Health Associate Chief Medical Executive Dr. Paul Calkins.

Since hospitals cannot make the vaccine a requirement, they’re offering encouragement to those who come into contact with COVID patients the most.

“We will certainly encourage all of our frontline caregivers to receive the vaccine, particularly those in the ICUs, in the emergency departments,” said Franciscan Health VP of Medical Affairs Dr. Christopher Doehering.

Dr. Calkins says he experienced grim days on the frontlines during the first wave of the pandemic. That’s something he never wants to experience again, which is why he is choosing to get the vaccination.

“I have kind of a personal grudge against this disease. What I saw in the spring was shocking and horrifying. If having a vaccine in my arm is going to anyway slow down the progress or the development of this disease or the death of more people, I am 100% in favor of that,” explained Dr. Calkins.

There are 50 hospitals in the phase 1A plan across the state. Distribution at those locations could begin as early as next week. The first shipment is limited, and hospitals are still awaiting final numbers, but they are expecting the vaccines to continuously roll in after the first week if all goes well.