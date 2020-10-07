Indiana health commissioner to provide COVID-19 update

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will provide an update this afternoon on the impact of COVID-19 in Indiana.

The briefing is set for 1 p.m. We will provide a livestream in this story.

For the first time since the start of these briefings in March, Gov. Eric Holcomb won’t be in attendance. The governor had noted last week that the format of the updates would be changing.

Dr. Box will be joined by Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

During last week’s update, Box provided Halloween guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and announced the launch of a dashboard on the state’s website to help track cases of the coronavirus in schools.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,302 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 13 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 128,227 and 3,500 respectively.