Indiana DNR adjusts services, events, operations due to coronavirus

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that it has adjusted services, events and operations to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

In a release, Indiana DNR provided the following list of updates and changes:

What’s open

All DNR properties including state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas. Families will be able to go outside and take a walk, run or bike ride, but they should continue to practice social distancing by remaining 6 feet away from other people. Entrance fees at properties have been temporarily suspended.

Unstaffed archery ranges.

Indiana DNR-managed trails and campgrounds at Brookville, J.E. Roush, Salamonie, Mississinewa, Cecil M. Harden (Racoon SRA), Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA), Patoka and Monroe lakes (campgrounds, wildlife areas, and boat ramps) remain open. However, public facilities managed directly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at or below the dams at these lakes (tailwater areas, observation mounds, etc.) are closed.

Campgrounds remain open at this time, but advance reservations are required. No walk-ins are permitted. For those who would prefer to cancel or reschedule due to COVID-19, we are committed to waiving fees for cancellations or transfers of reservations and to issuing refunds as requested for campsites held through April 30, 2020. This time frame may be extended as the COVID-19 status evolves.

What’s closed

All property offices. Passes and permits can be purchased online at ShopINStateparks.com. Property maps are available online at dnr.IN.gov. Office contact information will be provided on doors for those who have specific questions.

State park inns and restaurants.

Welcome centers, playgrounds, cabins, camper cabins, fire towers, and other facilities.

Nature Centers, Historic Buildings and Visitor Centers, Forest Education Centers, rifle ranges, and enclosed picnic areas.

State Park Inn pools and the aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge.

All group camps, recreation buildings, youth tent and rally tent areas through April 30, 2020. Any groups with reservations have been contacted and fees will be refunded.

The DNR Customer Service Center in downtown Indianapolis is closed to public but is still available by telephone.

Events

All indoor and outdoor public programs and special events are postponed through April 30. There will be virtual programming added through social media; watch the DNR calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov for details and times.

Indiana DNR says it will continue to implement recommendations from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Notifications of any changes further will be provided directly to guests and groups with reservations and added to the property advisories webpage and the DNR calendar, the department says.