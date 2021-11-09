59 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,996 new cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,996 new positive coronavirus cases and 59 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8% with a rate of 16% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.2% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 1,207 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,371,090 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,383,671 individuals are fully vaccinated

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids 5-11 after getting final approval from the CDC.

The County Metric map shows 40 in Orange, 49 in Yellow and two in Red (Grant and LaGrange). One county (Fayette) was in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,037,109 total positive cases and 16,414 total deaths. There are also 562 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,261 total COVID-19 patients: 1,084 confirmed and 177 under investigation.

The department says 29.3% of ICU beds and 74.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers age 5 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.