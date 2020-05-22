Indiana companies make COVID-related signage

SOUTH BEND, Ind.– More and more companies are offering COVID-related signage in Indiana.

ARC Document Solutions typically does business with contractors and construction companies. It offers black and white blueprints and job site signs. When the outbreak hit and the country shut down, the company shifted gears.

“We go, ‘Well, everyone in the world is going home to work. Let’s do office backdrops so you don’t see different stuff that you’re not supposed to see,’” Brian Martlage recalled. “It just kind of snowballed.”

The company started making facemasks and taking advantage of its 3D printers.

Then, when the country started reopening, several businesses asked for social distancing signs.

“Obviously, there are the graphics that go on the floor, keeping distance, stand here,” he said. “You put the signs in the bathroom reminding people to wash their hands.”

Martlage said some offices are also ordering signs to make their hallways one-way only. It is to prevent people from passing one another.

Consumers may see signage when they are out in public. Dozens of grocery stores and doctor offices have implemented similar measures.