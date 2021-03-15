Indiana businesses receive more than $9.5 billion in PPP assistance

INDIANAPOLIS – Businesses nationwide are applying for a second round of federal assistance.

The Small Business Administration opened its Paycheck Protection Program loans again, allowing certain borrowers to take out another loan.

The SBA said it distributed more than $500 billion in 2020. Indiana received about $9.5 billion of that. Most of it went to full-service restaurants, religious organizations, insurance agencies, real estate agents and brokers and dentist offices, respectively.

“The wheels were moving on the train as we were moving forward,” said Laura Schafsnitz, a spokesperson for the Indiana SBA.

The SBA handed out about 2,600 loans to Indiana’s religious organizations. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis received the highest amount of money. Records show it received $2.4 million in federal assistance.

“One hundred percent of that money went for salaries for people,” said Greg Otolski, a representative for the Archdiocese.

Otolski explained that the Catholic Church struggled during the pandemic, especially when the governor cancelled services during the initial state shutdown. Most of the church’s revenue comes through collections.

“Some places immediately decreased by half,” he said.

Data shows the Archdiocese of Indianapolis operates 126 parishes and 68 schools in central Indiana; it’s also one of the largest providers of non-governmental providers and social services.

“Through Catholic charities, we’re operating food pantries, clothing – places where people can get clothing – homeless shelters, mental health service operations and adoption services,” Otolski said.

The Archdiocese’s lender reported the church was able to retain at least 259 jobs.

“I think for everybody it was 10 weeks of pay,” Otolski said. “That allowed us to not have to lay one person off. Everybody was able to keep their jobs. We were able to keep all of our schools going and all the social service programs going. It was really a lifesaver for us.”

At least a dozen businesses in Indiana received the maximum amount possible from the SBA, which was between $5 and $10 million. Those included V Global Holdings LLC in Indianapolis, Diverse Staffing Service Inc. in Indianapolis and Draper, Inc. in Spiceland. None of the companies responded to CBS4’s request for comment.

According to the data from the SBA, dozens of companies received less than $1,000. One business received just $81.

CBS4 asked how the PPP was distributed.

“PPP is based on your how many employees you have and how much you’re paying those employees,” Schafsnitz explained. “The way PPP is structured, you’re going to receive two and a half times whatever your payroll costs are. So, maybe they only have one employee, maybe they are a self-proprietor who is their only employee.”

Schafsnitz said for people who are self-employed, there were and are other avenues to receive assistance. She suggested contacting their county officials for help.

Michele Isenhower owns a small business in Brownsburg and Zionsville. She too applied for a cut of the PPP.

“I panicked right away,” she told CBS4. “I remember looking back and listening to the governor every day — he came on at the same time — just to hear what he was saying. What are we doing? When are we shutting down? How is it going to affect my business?”

When the state of Indiana shut down, Isenhower was forced to close Michele’s Boutique and Gifts for weeks. She said the Paycheck Protection Program helped her keep employees on the payroll.

“I had to fill out an application that basically showed how many employees I have, how many of them work full time, what my payroll dollars were and what my rent was at my locations,” she said. “Once I submitted the application, and then eventually got the money, I had to submit all my documentation proving that I used the money for rent, payroll and utilities.”

Isenhower was nervous she would have to pay back the money, but eventually, she found out her loan had been forgiven. In 2021, she was then eligible to apply for another round of PPP. She received a similar amount of money and said it would help her sustain her business for a while longer.

“Going out of business wasn’t really an option because for me, we have rent you have to pay and you can’t just say, ‘Oh, I’m done with my lease at both my stores.’ You still have to pay your rent,” she said.

Isenhower said since she reopened, sales have been slow. She questions what it will be like throughout the summer.

“The biggest thing for me, and for retail, back-to-school time is a huge business in the summer, and you think about the kids buying back-to-school clothes, backpacks and lunch bags. I’m thinking, are the kids really all going to go back to school or are they going to have the option to stay home and have the option not to go back to school? Because that is going to cut down on how many backpacks I sell.”

Isenhower is concerned because she had to get those purchase orders in now. She isn’t sure how many items to get.

“I just don’t know what to do. I don’t want to order too many and get stuck with them.”