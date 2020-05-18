Indiana announces first case of mysterious illness in children linked to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana reported its first case of a strange syndrome affecting some children.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the state had its first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

The CDC has outlined three criteria for the condition:

A person under 21 years old with fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation and evidence of clinically severe illness requiring hospitalization with multisystems involved, such as cardiac, renal, respiratory, hematologic, gastrointestinal, dermatologic, or neurological

No alternative plausible diagnoses

Positive for current or recent COVID-19 infection or COVID-19 exposure within four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms.

Box said the syndrome has been found in several states, including New York, where dozens of school-age children have been diagnosed with it.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome has similarities to Kawasaki Disease and toxic shock syndrome. Before Box’s announcement Monday afternoon, no cases had been reported in Indiana.

Symptoms include a persistent fever that lasts for four or five days, rashes on hands and feet, conjunctivitis and abdominal pain. There is no known way to prevent it.

Box didn’t disclose which part of the state the case was located in, citing privacy concerns.