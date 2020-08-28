Indiana announces 832 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 832 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 91,313.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between August 15 and August 27.

ISDH also announced 11 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,058. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between August 20 and August 27.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day individual positivity rate of 6.5%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.2%, with a cumulative rate of 6.8% positive.

According to the data, 9,510 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,044,049.

As of Friday, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 18,087 cases and 746 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency also is reporting 219 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

A running dashboard of Indiana’s long-term care facility data has been added to the page and will be updated every Wednesday.

LTC Dashboard Posted August 26, 2020

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.

More from ISDH:

The Department of Health will offer free drive-thru testing at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday:

Goshen:

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:

Oliver P. Morton High School

6915 Grand Ave.

Decatur:815 High St.

In addition, the following testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:

Brazil:

Forest Park

911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr.

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.