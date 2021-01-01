Indiana announces 6,407 new coronavirus cases, 106 additional deaths

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won’t stick in the public’s mind. (CDC via AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,407 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 106 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 14.3%, with a cumulative rate of 10.6% positive.

As of December 28, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 Yellow, 46 in Orange and 45 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,786 total COVID-19 patients: 2,443 confirmed and 343 under investigation.

ISDH says 19.7% of ICU beds and 70.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. To find testing sites around the state, click here.