Indiana announces 1 million vaccinated residents

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 25,918 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

To date, 1,530,403 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,018,521 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 977 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 8 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.4%, with a cumulative rate of 9.3% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 680,998 total positive cases and 12,576 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 406 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 22 the ISDH County Metric map shows 66 in Blue, 25 in Yellow, 1 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 627 total COVID-19 patients: 398 confirmed and 229 under investigation.

ISDH says 33.1% of ICU beds and 81.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

The Indiana Department of Health will host three vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the following locations:

Elkhart Housing Authority

1396 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

River City Church Community Center

2842 Old U.S. 231

Lafayette, IN 47909

Floyd County Lazy River Park

224 W. Daisy Lane

New Albany, IN 47150

All appointments must be scheduled in advance at these clinics; no walk-ins will be allowed. Proof of Indiana residency and eligibility will be required upon arrival.

To schedule a vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.