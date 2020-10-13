Indiana among states added to Chicago’s emergency travel order

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials updated the city’s emergency travel order Tuesday and added Indiana, New Mexico, North Carolina and Rhode Island.

The full list now includes:

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

More information on the city’s website.

Also Tuesday, Illinois marked a somber milestone as health officials said the state has surpassed 9,000 total deaths due to coronavirus.