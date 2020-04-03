IN Focus: Brooks discusses state, federal response to COVID-19, efforts to help economy

INDIANAPOLIS – Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to share her thoughts on the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and the efforts to stimulate the suddenly struggling economy.

Brooks says she’s focused on helping small businesses throughout her district and across the state.

“We are trying to make sure those people who own small businesses get help who are struggling immensely,” said Brooks, noting recent numbers showing 6.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment.

Nonetheless, Brooks says it’s crucial we continue to follow the “stay-at-home” guidelines being issued at the state and national level.

“We have to continue doing what we’re doing (and) I like how the governor refers to it as ‘hunker down’ we have to stay at home,” said Brooks, who was also optimistic that antibody tests could eventually allow more people to return to work.

“We really want to find out who’s already had it, because many people have so many kinds of symptoms. Those people who may already have it with a probable immunity maybe eventually we can loosen some of those restrictions and get some people back to work if they’ve already had this horrible virus.”

Brooks also said she supported the state’s decision to keep K-12 schools closed through the end of the academic year.

“The governor and state superintendent I think really have had no choice,” said Brooks. “We haven’t flattened the curve yet.”

Brooks also participated Friday in a virtual town hall with the AARP of Indiana, along with Marion County public health director Dr. Virginia Caine and Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett to help connect seniors with resources during this difficult time.

“There are so many things we have to do to come together,” Brooks said.

Now in her final term in Congress, the Republican lawmaker also revealed she would not be making an endorsement ahead of the Indiana primary, now scheduled for early June.

Some 15 candidates are seeking the GOP nomination, with a handful of Democrats also hoping to win Brooks’ seat.

Brooks said she supported the governor and secretary of state’s decision to delay the primary until June, and acknowledged state leaders would need to work diligently to make sure the primary could be conducted safely.

“It’s fundamental to our democracy that elections take place,” said Brooks. “When and how, I will leave that to state officials.”

See more Sunday morning on this week’s edition of IN Focus and watch our full interview with Brooks below: