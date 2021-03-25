IMS to host mass COVID vaccination site next month

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Health care workers are kicking it into another gear at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). The legendary venue will again be a mass vaccination site for Hoosiers, only this time for 16 days.

“When you look at a site for mass vaccinations it really does not get better than the Motor Speedway in April. The only thing that does top it is the Motor Speedway in May,” IU Health Director of Infection Prevention Kristen Kelley said with a smile.

The track became a distribution site for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March. They were able to vaccinate roughly 16,500 people. In April, they hope to approach 100,000. They will again be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

IMS President Doug Boles says the process will operate similar to their last go around. Hoosiers must sign up at OurShot.In.Gov. Once they arrive at Tunnel 2 they will be ushered in line to get the shot. Drivers or passengers don’t need to leave their car. The shot will be given to them right there.

“If you’re the driver of the car they put it in your left arm, and if you’re a passenger in the car your right arm, ” detailed IMS President Doug Boles. “You will wait for 15 minutes in a holding area, and then we will let you go on home as long as you don’t have any reaction to it.”

Hoosiers will actually drive down pit lane upon exiting. Both Boles and Governor Eric Holcomb went through the IMS vaccination process at IMS in March. Boles says it takes less than 30 minutes.

He is hoping Hoosiers jump at the opportunity to get vaccinated because it may give IMS a better chance at having more people in attendance for this year’s Indy 500.

“Ultimately we want to have the most people we can at IMS for the Indy 500. To get there we need to get healthy,” said Boles.