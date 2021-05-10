IMS encourages Indy 500 fans to get vaccinated at its latest clinic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is gearing up to be the “greatest spectacle in vaccinations”. The speedway’s latest COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens to the public Monday morning.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday through Sunday, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered. However, the Moderna shot is only for people receiving their second dose after getting their first dose at IMS last month.

It’s all part of the “Got My Shot” campaign. The goal is to get as many people vaccinated by the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 30.

IMS president Doug Boles says it’s been a challenging year but watching the speedway transform into a mass vaccination site proves the resiliency of not only the speedway but the entire state of Indiana.

“You saw that Hoosier pride, you saw that Hoosier desire to be leaders around the country and to show people that the vaccination was important,” said Boles.

“It’s going to make us better… and get us to a point where we’re going to be on the other side of this pandemic.”

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was approved for 40% capacity for this year’s race. That’s about 135,000 people.

Last month, IMS officials predicted about 60% of people to be vaccinated by race day.

Shots for this week’s clinic will be given in the IndyCar parking lot on W. 16th Street. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.