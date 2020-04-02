IHSAA cancels spring sports season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The IHSAA officially canceled spring sports on Thursday.

The announcement comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb closed K-12 schools for the rest of the academic year in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is imperative that our students, coaches, officials, administrators and parents be encouraged in every manner to adhere to the guidance provided by our leadership,” the IHSAA wrote in a news release. “The Association understands the extreme seriousness of this pandemic and joins in support of current measures being implemented as well as future considerations.”

The IHSAA sponsors baseball, boys golf, softball, girls tennis, boys and girls track and unified track in the spring.

“We join all Hoosiers in anticipation of a triumphant homecoming back to our schools in the fall of 2020 complete with a full complement of IHSAA sports,” the association wrote.

The start of the 2020 high school football season is scheduled for August 21, which will be Carb Day in the city after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway rescheduled the Indy 500 for August this year.

