IHA calls on Hoosiers to take safety measures as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Hospital Association is calling on all Hoosiers to practice safety measures as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, putting an added strain on health care workers.

IHA says that in recent weeks, new cases have reached the highest level to date, and hospitalizations have increased by 143% since October 1.

“Hoosier nurses, doctors, and other front-line hospital staff have been working non-stop since the early spring,” said IHA in a release. “Please give these courageous health care heroes some much-needed relief by wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you are sick.

“We need everyone to take these steps to relieve the enormous strain on the system at this critical time.”