Howard County businesses ordered to stop selling “non-essential” items

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Officials in Howard County are implementing further restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Friday, March 27, the Howard County Board of Commissioners passed a new ordinance ordering any stores that are still open to place signs where non-essential items are stating they can not be purchased.

All businesses are being instructed to follow the new directive no later than noon on Saturday, March 28.

The Board is deeming the following goods or departments non-essential:

Jewelry

Furniture

Home & Lawn Decor

Toys or Games

Carpet, Rugs, Flooring

Non-emergency appliances

Music, Books, Magazines

Craft & Art supplies

Paint

Entertainment Electronics

All non-essential businesses have already been shut down due to Governor Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order, but these new restrictions go a step further indicating residents would not be able to purchase any of the items the county considers non-essential.

According to a statement, Howard County has been receiving complaints from businesses about customers purchasing non-essential items and causing longer lines and more people in stores.

The County says this goes against limiting public gatherings and social distancing guidelines.

The new ordinance, along with the already declared Public Health Emergency in Howard County, is expected to last until at least April 3.

For more information you can visit https://www.howardcountyin.gov/.