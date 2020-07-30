How you can still take part in Gen Con 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con 2020 is back for another year. The “best four days in gaming” kick off Thursday.

Normally, the convention brings in thousands of gamers from all across the country to the Circle City.

But this year, Gen Con 2020 had to move to a virtual convention to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic.

“This is a very different Gen Con. But what you will find, what will continue is that great comradery, people coming together,” said Gen Con Public Relations and Advertising Manager Jackie Miserany.

The virtual convention will feature thousands of events and programs that people can attend from their own home.

Organizers say this this year will have a different feel, but will still offer what so many have come to know and love.

“Attendees will be able to see all their favorite events from Gen Con’s past. We’ve got the costume contest online, we’ve got the film festival online, lots of gaming, so much gaming,” Miserany explained.

You can still sign up and get a free badge if you want to attend virtually.

Opening ceremonies kick off at noon EST Thursday. Gen Con 2020 runs through Sunday night.