How to replace your COVID-19 vaccine card if lost

INDIANAPOLIS — It may be a simple proof of vaccination for many, but for Indianapolis resident John Goldberg and his wife, their vaccination cards mean much more to them than that.

“What it symbolizes for us is that it’s safe for people to be around us, basically,” joked Goldberg. “There’s no telling how long those vaccine cards will be needed.”

For that reason, Goldberg and his wife took their vaccine cards to get laminated at a local office supply store. Unfortunately for John, a mix-up at the counter resulted in the loss of his wife’s card.

“The lady at the copy and print desk had three cards to work with: my wife’s, mine and this other individual’s,” explained Goldberg. “Well, she had let the other customer walk out with my wife’s card.”

Goldberg said it has been several days since that incident, and all efforts to find the shopper have been unsuccessful.

While vaccine cards are not required by law, Goldberg said his wife needs proof of vaccination to visit loved ones in assisted living facilities.

Thankfully, the Marion County Health Department says there are several ways to get another.

“After you receive your second dose — or your first dose if it was J&J — and you are in the state system, it automatically sends you a text saying you are fully vaccinated,” said Melissa McMasters, infection disease administrator at the Marion County Public Health Department.

McMasters said that automatic message will come via text or email, depending on what option you selected, and in it is a link to view your vaccination records online.

“That’s something that will be very well worth it should you misplace it,” said McMasters.

If you deleted or misplaced that message, you can head to the Indiana Vaccine Portal to create an account and get access to your vaccination records online.

If you would prefer another physical copy, health officials say you can call the clinic you were vaccinated at to get another.

“It’s just part of the new norm right now is to carry your vaccination card with you,” McMasters said.

Once your vaccine card is back in your hands, McMasters suggests taking a photo of your card using your cell phone.

Christian Walker with the Hamilton County Health Department reminds Hoosiers not to share a picture of your vaccine card on social media. Instead, he recommends checking to make sure your card has the correct spelling of your name and date of birth, as well as ensuring your proper vaccine is annotated.