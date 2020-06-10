Housing coalition says ‘eviction crisis’ will ensue if Indiana doesn’t extend renter protections

MARION COUNTY – The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition claims state and federal leaders are not making enough progress to avoid an eviction crisis.

They know many Hoosiers cannot pay for rent and said if nothing is done, an eviction crisis would greatly impact Indiana’s minority communities.

Erica Rogers is one of many Hoosiers who lost their job due to COVID-19. She’s worried about paying rent but is also concerned with a rent increase during this time.

She’s been paying her monthly rent of $665 at Beech Tree Glen Apartments with her unemployment check to get by.

“I’m trying to do it the right way but seems like you’re always getting kicked,” Rogers explained.

She said when her lease was up, the new owners of the complex — James Management Group LLC — told her the rent would increase to $730.

According to a letter she received, she had until June 6 to respond to the new rate.

“I had 30 days to deny that or accept it. When I called her back it was on the fifth, and I had until the sixth, that was my end date. She told me $730.00 was no longer the price, now it’s $785.00,” Rogers explained.

Rogers claims staff members at the apartment complex won’t budge.

“I’m just trying to figure out where that money is going to come from” Rogers said.

Roger’s case is unique, but she’s like thousands of other Hoosiers without a job wondering how they’re going pay for rent once the eviction moratorium is lifted on June 30.

The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition is calling on Governor Eric Holcomb to do more to protect Hoosier renters.

“The state should consider the impact it will have on the housing industry, and it’s wrong ensuring it does not collapse, including potentially establishing a short-term bridge loan program for rental housing owners,” said Prosperity Indiana Executive Director Jessica Love.

Governor Holcomb said discussions about extending the eviction moratorium are still ongoing, and they’re coming up with ways to protect renters.

“IHCDA is working on something right now, a program right now, and kudos to Marion County for putting something out as well, but the state is not just looking at Marion but the other 91 counties,” Governor Holcomb explained.

The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition said if your landlord is trying to evict you during the eviction moratorium, file a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

They also recommend you document every conversation you have with your landlord in case your eviction goes to court.

It can be documented via email or even text messages.

FOX59 reached out to the company that owns Roger’s apartment complex, and they had no comment.

For more information about the Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition and their suggested plan to the governor, click here.