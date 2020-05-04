Hoosiers to get another flyover this week recognizing those on front line against COVID-19

INDIAN SPRINGS, NV – SEPTEMBER 14: An A-10 Thunderbolt flies by during a U.S. Air Force firepower demonstration at the Nevada Test and Training Range September 14, 2007 near Indian Springs, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Another flyover is in store for Hoosiers this week.

This time, the 122nd Fighter Wing will focus on the northwest part of the state as part of the #AirForceSalutes initiative recognizing those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, including medical personnel, essential workers and first responders.

The flyovers are scheduled for Tuesday night over several cities, including Lafayette, Gary, Michigan City, South Bend, Plymouth, Warsaw and Columbia City.

Previous flyovers concentrated on Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. Organizers said the flyovers are incorporated into previously scheduled training missions and provide “vital training” for pilots.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Tuesday’s flyover:

5:36 p.m. – Lafayette, IN downtown

5:51 p.m. – Gary, IN downtown

5:56 p.m. – Michigan City, IN downtown

6:02 p.m. – South Bend, IN downtown

6:07 p.m. – Plymouth, IN downtown

6:12 p.m. – Warsaw, IN downtown

6:17 p.m. – Columbia City, IN downtown