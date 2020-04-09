Hoosiers make senior citizens feel loved amidst coronavirus pandemic

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The coronavirus has changed how we all live, and for many senior citizens, the risk of contracting the virus means leaving home isn’t an option.

Thursday, a Johnson County Senior Services employee dressed up as the Easter Bunny to deliver food to seniors.

It’s just one of the many ways they’re trying to make them feel loved.

The executive director Kim Smith said they’ve changed protocols with their services to keep senior citizens safe, but many of them just want to have those social encounters.

“When all of this is over, just remember they needed you this much or more before COVID-19 started,” Smith explained.

CICOA President and CEO Tauhric Brown is making sure senior service centers across central Indiana have resources available to them to provide help to the elderly safely.

“We do want to protect the legacy of our country, and that legacy in my opinion are our seniors,” Brown said.

If you’re a senior and need help contact, CICOA or you can always call 211.