Hoosiers getting temporary boost in SNAP benefits as part of stimulus bill

INDIANAPOLIS – The federal stimulus bill signed into law last month includes a temporary, six-month boost in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Those extra benefits started on Jan. 1 and run through the end of June. Americans enrolled in SNAP will see a 15% increase in the maximum amount they can receive.

The increased benefits are part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act that President Donald Trump signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020.

The measure also prevents unemployment compensation from being counted as income when it comes to SNAP eligibility, according to CNBC, a move meant to expand program accessibility.

Here’s a look at the new monthly maximums based on household size:

1: $234

2: $430

3: $616

4: $782

5: $929

6: $1,114

7: $1,232

8: $1,408

Each additional person: add $176

The boost is temporary. On July 1, the maximums are set to revert to the amounts that went into effect in October 2020.

Hoosiers enrolled in SNAP have received the maximum benefit since April as part of COVID-19 relief measures.