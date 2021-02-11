Hoosiers asked to be patient as Kroger and other pharmacies receive COVID-19 vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Thursday, the White House says they will start shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to pharmacies. The hope is to get the shot into the arms of Americans even faster.

The CDC says the federal program will be implemented in stages, based on available vaccine supplies.

The goal is to get it into some of major retailers like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens, as well as big box stores like Walmart and Costco.

Initially, the federal government will ship about 1 million doses to 6,500 pharmacies across the country, including in Indiana.

Kroger pharmacies in Indiana will actually receive the vaccine Thursday, but Hoosiers will not be able to sign up until Friday at select stores.

Kroger officials are asking customers to be patient with their rollout.

“Some of the doses will be going to people for their first time shot. Some will be for people [getting] the second shot.” Said Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson.

“So the pharmacist in each store is being very careful of monitoring who is coming in and when, so they can keep up with everyone and the individual needs to devout the proper care to each person.”

If you are interested in signing up, Kroger wants you to go online. They are asking you not to call or come in to the store.

Just make sure to bring your insurance card and ID.