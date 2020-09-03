Hoosier volunteers needed as IU School of Medicine selected for clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana University School of Medicine has been selected as a site for a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, in partnership with Oxford University, is moving forward with its late-stage clinical trial for a promising vaccine called AZD1222.

The vaccine is in the final stage of study before it goes to the FDA for approval for public use. Over the next eight weeks, 30,000 volunteers are needed nationwide, including 1,500 Hoosiers. The trial is especially interested in finding participants from minority groups hit hard by COVID-19.

The vaccine has been in the works since January. Oxford partnered with AstraZeneca in April.

Volunteers will need to travel to Indianapolis. They’ll get two doses of the vaccine or a placebo and attend follow-up visits. They will receive compensation.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and must not have had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Those interested in signing up can visit this website.