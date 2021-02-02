Hoosier spends milestone 100th birthday finishing her COVID vaccination

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A 100-year-old Hoosier is celebrating her milestone birthday fighting back against the coronavirus.

“Oh, I looked forward to it,” said Mildred Grassman after getting her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. “I thought it was a good birthday present.”

When vaccination volunteers at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville realized Grassman’s second vaccine appointment would fall on her big birthday, they knew they had to do something special.

“Mildred has such a spunky, fun attitude about life,” explained Ascension St. Vincent registered nurse Claire Gammons, who spearheaded the efforts for the surprise.

“When Mildred came in to get her vaccine they played ‘happy birthday’ across the loud speaker. I imagine under that mask she was completely surprised. She said she felt like a queen.”

The hospital had special shirts and balloons ready for her big day as well.

“To get all this attention, that’s wonderful,” added Grassman. “I was glad to get [the vaccine] because I think everyone should have it as soon as they can.”

While Grassman turned 100, the Indiana State Health Department says Indiana signed up more than 100,000 people for vaccinations on Monday.