Hoosier Action to hold vigil, call to action ahead of Governor Holcomb’s state address

INDIANAPOLIS — The group Hoosier Action is hosting a vigil and call to action at the Statehouse Tuesday morning for those impacted by COVID-19.

Then later Governor Eric Holcomb will hold his state address to explain what direction the state is headed in as we start to recover from the pandemic.

He will be talking about more than just COVID-19, but the coronavirus will be a primary focus. He is also expected to give details on the rest of Indiana’s vaccine rollout.

For the Hoosier Action event, there will be stations set up inside the Statehouse starting at 11 a.m. to display issues that have surfaced during the pandemic. People will share their experiences with unemployment, housing, and COVID-related deaths.

“So just all the things that people have been hit within this last year. Just giving them spaces to be seen, giving them spaces where they can talk to people, and really just like have a moment cause I don’t think anyone’s gotten a chance in the whole year to really be like this has happened,” said one of the event organizers Eva Bell.

Then the group hosts a vigil at 11:30 a.m. with several religious leaders to honor the lives lost and changes made.

Following that at around 12:15 p.m., they will have a news conference to address state leadership.

“We’ve been really impacted by the pandemic and we really need strong leadership more than ever in our state to really keep us from falling through the cracks like so many people have just been falling through. They’re losing their jobs, they’re losing their homes and we need protections in place,” said Bell.

Members of Hoosier Action from across the state will speak at the call to action about how their area has been impacted. Representatives from other organizations are expected to speak about unemployment, drug use, and healthcare.