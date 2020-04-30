Hogsett set to extend Marion County’s stay-at-home order until May 15

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says the stay-at-home order in Indianapolis and Marion County will stay in effect until May 15.

This comes as the state order from Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to expire on May 1.

Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine of the Marion County Public Health Department said they are extending the restrictions in Marion County “to the greatest extent allowable by these new statewide orders.”

“It’s clear from talking to state leaders and community stakeholders that the challenges we face here in Indianapolis are unique – a city filled with large venues, densely populated neighborhoods, and active business centers. To ensure that we see continued progress in our fight against this virus, we must recommit to our social distancing efforts even as we plan for the future,” Hogsett said. “I appreciate Governor Holcomb’s partnership as he and his team continue to address the diverse needs of Hoosier communities.”

The Marion County Public Health Department will continue current restrictions on non-essential businesses through Friday, May 15. Restaurants will operate under the same rules, with carryout, delivery and drive-thru service permitted but dine-in service prohibited.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential businesses will remain open, as well as community service providers addressing the needs of vulnerable residents.

Marion County residents are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings in public and continue to observe social distancing.

Beginning May 2, golf courses are allowed to reopen, provided operators ensure proper social distancing among golfers and implement strict sanitation practices. Farmers’ Markets, which serve as a community-centric source of fresh produce, will also be allowed to open beginning May 2.