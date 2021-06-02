Hogsett, Caine to discuss COVID-19 pandemic updates for Indianapolis and Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County leaders will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will discuss the latest on the coronavirus in Indianapolis and Marion County at 2 p.m.

During their last update on May 19, Hogsett and Caine said fully vaccinated Marion County residents would no longer need to wear masks in public unless a business required them.

People would still be required to wear masks in certain situations, such as in hospitals and while using public transportation.

The county would also ease capacity limits for religious services (100% allowed), entertainment venues (75% allowed), indoor sporting events (50% allowed), and bars and restaurants (75% allowed).

Also previously announced: large gatherings would have up to 500 people and personal services such as nail and beauty salons would no longer need to be by appointment only.

The recommendations are expected to be presented to the City-County Council on June 7.