Avon schools to close until March 20 after student tests positive for coronavirus, second student exhibits symptoms

AVON, Ind. — All Avon Community School Corporation schools will close until March 20 after coronavirus cases were reported at the district.

Officials said all school activities have been canceled until then as a precaution.

The district made the announcement after learning a Hickory Elementary School student had tested positive for COVID-19/coronavirus. All schools were closed Monday, and Hickory was originally slated to be the only school to close for an extended time period.

The school will use e-learning days for students.

Officials made the decision after learning a second student was exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. They closed school Monday to examine the resulting web of interactions with others in the community and said that "web has grown very large."

Superintendent Maggie Hoernemann said the district came to the conclusion that the most prudent move was to close the schools, limiting the interaction between large groups of people and giving staff time to thoroughly disinfect school buildings and school buses.

"All extracurricular activities and school events are canceled," Hoernemann said. "E-learning days will be used to the best of our ability."

Hoernemann said some families may not have access to the internet and said families can request packets for home through the district's website.

Hoernemann assured parents that students who rely on the school's foodservice wouldn't be forgotten.

"Avon Community School Corporation's food service department is working on to-go options for students who need food during this extended closure," she said. "Cold food packages will be available to all Avon families. Packages will include 10 breakfasts, lunches and meals."

According to a statement released earlier, the health department received the positive test result late Sunday evening, and "because this information just became available, we believe it is prudent to exercise our option to have an e-Learning day on Monday, March 9 for the entire school district."

Questions should be directed to the Hendricks County Health Department at 317-745-9222.