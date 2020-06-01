Health officials report 9 new coronavirus deaths, 292 additional cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 292 new positive coronavirus cases since Sunday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 34,830.

ISDH also announced an additional 9 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,976.

Marion County reported their totals as 9,900 cases and 581 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 265,896 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 13.1% positive.

ISDH is now reporting 166 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

More information from the Indiana State Department of Health:

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.