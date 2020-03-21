Health officials identity first COVID-19 death, second case in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Health officials in Delaware County have identified its first COVID-19 related death along with its second confirmed case.

The Delaware County Health Department said a person tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 infection. The patient, identified as an elderly woman, was at IU Ball Memorial Health when a second test was confirmed. She died while being treated.

Although this is not the outcome we hoped for, I am grateful for the compassion and excellence our providers, nurses and team members showed in providing a safe and high-quality environment for this patient and their family. As we move forward in this time of uncertanty together, it is more important than ever that we continue our commitments to each other and to those we serve. We acknoledge the concerns which now exist in our community and are committed to respond to the challenges of this unprecedented time. Jeff Bird, president of IU Health East Central REgion.

For more information, including a list of frequently asked questions, visit in.gov/coronavirus and subscribe for updates.

