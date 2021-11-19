Health departments running low, out of pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine

First grade student, 7-year-old Rihanna Chihuaque, receives a covid-19 vaccine at Arturo Velasquez Institute on November 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Some local health departments are running low on pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as they await shipments from the state health department.

Local health departments said they should receive their next shipment of pediatric doses in the coming days. If they don’t, that could mean many cancelled appointments early next week.

“We still see demand exceeding supply,” said Christian Walker, administrator of the Hamilton County Health Department.

Almost every central Indiana health department is waiting on more pediatric doses.

“As soon as we get more vaccine in, we’re going to add more hours to make sure we’re accommodating those families and get vaccinated into the holiday season,” Walker said.

Walker said all available doses are accounted for with appointments and they could run out by Tuesday if more don’t arrive soon.

“Overall for the local health departments, it’s helpful we can order the doses but that doesn’t mean we’re going to get everything we order just based upon demand,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.

Madison County ran out of pediatric doses two weeks ago.

Mellinger says 200 doses arrived Wednesday and they’ve resumed administering pediatric doses.

“We ordered another 500, so we expect those doses to come if not today, then Monday,” Mellinger said.

Boone County has been out of pediatric doses for more than two weeks, too, and says they are still awaiting 700 doses from the state.

They were not available for an interview Friday but said they will be ready to start vaccinating 5- to 10-year-olds after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Meanwhile, some health departments are accepting walk-ins and appointments.

“We have plenty of appointments available,” Mellinger said.

Health officials said there’s still time for parents to make appointments for their child to get their first dose of the vaccine before Thanksgiving.

Hoosiers can receive a COVID-19 vaccine in any county, regardless of residency.