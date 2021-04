FILE – A dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine set to be administered (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Clinton County Health Department announced Wednesday that it will hold a Moderna vaccine pop-up clinic at the Clinton County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 17.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 1701 South Jackson Street in Frankfort.

Residents can register at ourshot.in.gov

The health department says walk-ins are welcome.