Health department says Floyd County resident who tested positive for coronavirus attended Seymour sectional

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A Floyd County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the Class 4A boys basketball section at Seymour last week, health officials say.

The positive test was one of the newly disclosed cases from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The Floyd County Health Department said the resident who tested positive was being treated at Baptist Health Floyd. The resident had attended several events in the last week:

Northside Christian Church, 3/8/2020, 11:30 service

IHSAA Boys Basketball Sectionals at Seymour High School on 3/7/2020

Color Guard Competition at Floyd Central High School on 3/7/2020

High School wrestling match at Floyd Central High School on 3/1/2020

Attended Caesar’s Casino of Southern Indiana on the following dates: 2/25/2020 thru 2/29/2020 and again from 3/3/2020 thru 3/7/2020 8a-4p on all days listed.

The patient is in isolation. Floyd County health officials said anyone who went to those facilities who has developed fever, cough, weakness and diarrhea, please self-quarantine and contact your primary care provider for additional guidance.

You can also call the Indiana State Department of Health at: 317-233-7125 or 317-233-1325 (after hours).