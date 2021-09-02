Health department reports 5,222 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,222 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 23 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.3% with a rate of 18.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The newly reported deaths happened between Aug. 17 and Sept. 1, according to ISDH.

The agency said 5,395 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,134,617 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,113,100 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 75 in Orange, four in Yellow and 13 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Courtesy: ISDH

August 25 map (left) and September 1 map (right)

Tracking the state’s map from Oct. 7, 2020, through September 1, 2021

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 868,451 total positive cases and 14,101 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 444 probable COVID-19 deaths.

Image via ISDH

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,366 total COVID-19 patients: 2,050 confirmed and 316 under investigation.

ISDH says 19.7% of ICU beds and 70.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.