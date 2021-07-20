Health department reports 4,200+ more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 5 additional COVID-19 deaths

In this file photo, used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that 4,232 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,872,825 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,902,532 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 713 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with five additional COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data shows the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 5.1% with a rate of 5.4% positive for unique individuals.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 67 in Blue, 22 in Yellow, 3 in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 762,127 total positive cases and 13,530 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 428 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 510 total COVID-19 patients: 321 confirmed and 189 under investigation.

ISDH says 37.8% of ICU beds and 78.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.