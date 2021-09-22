Health department reports 3,936 new cases, 72 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,936 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 72 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11% with a rate of 20.2% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 5,784 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,225,111 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,227,295 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The County Metric map shows 66 in Orange, 1 in Yellow and 25 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 941,120 total positive cases and 14,836 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 479 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,436 total COVID-19 patients: 2,170 confirmed and 266 under investigation.

ISDH says 18.1% of ICU beds and 64.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.