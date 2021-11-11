Health department reports 2,940 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,940 new positive coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.2% with a rate of 16.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97.5% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 3,210 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,376,575 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,387,694 individuals are fully vaccinated

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids 5-11 after getting final approval from the CDC.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

Tracking the state map from October 7, 2020, through November 10, 2021

The County Metric map shows 44 in Orange, 44 in Yellow, three in Red (Newton, LaGrange and DeKalb) and one in Blue (Washington). The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,042,847 total positive cases and 16,447 total deaths. There are also 566 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,298 total COVID-19 patients: 1,127 confirmed and 171 under investigation.

The department says 24.6% of ICU beds and 74.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers age 5 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.