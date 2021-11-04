Health department reports 2,065 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,065 new positive coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 7.5% with a rate of 15.1% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.2% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths processed within the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 1,928 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,352,943 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,379,245 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state announced that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is available for kids 5-11 after getting final approval from the CDC this week.

How the map has changed from Oct. 7, 2020, through Nov. 3, 2021.

The County Metric map shows 40 in Orange, 49 in Yellow and two in Red (Grant and LaGrange). One county (Fayette) was in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,027,981 total positive cases and 16,301 total deaths. There are also 558 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,312 total COVID-19 patients: 1,091 confirmed and 221 under investigation.

The department says 23.9% of ICU beds and 72% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.