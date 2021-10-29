Health department reports 1,940 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,940 new positive coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 7.5% with a rate of 15.1% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths processed within the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 3,483 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,334,218 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,365,028 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

How the map has changed from Oct. 7, 2020, through Oct. 27 2021

The County Metric map shows 48 in Orange, 42 in Yellow and one in Red (Blackford). One county (Monroe) was in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,018,638 total positive cases and 16,134 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 549 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,297 total COVID-19 patients: 1,114 confirmed and 183 under investigation.

The department says 27.6% of ICU beds and 71.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.