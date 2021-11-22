Health department reports 1,914 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,914 new positive coronavirus cases and 3 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 10.5% with a rate of 20.4% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 95.2% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

November 10 (left) compared to November 17 (right)

How the transmission map has changed from October 2020 to November 17, 2021

The County Metric map shows 62 in Orange, 21 in Yellow, six in Red and three in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,077,372 total positive cases and 16,737 total deaths. There are also 579 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,708 total COVID-19 patients: 1,491 confirmed and 217 under investigation.

The department says 24.8% of ICU beds and 75.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers ages 5 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.